Douglas County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 13% of Douglas County residents in Kansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Douglas County residents in Kansas will continue to need help paying for college. 2,311 men and 2,421 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,010 men 13,430 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Douglas County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Douglas County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Douglas County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Douglas County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Douglas County residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Douglas County residents. You can easily browse through all 89 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Douglas County?

89 scholarships worth $386,815.00 are available for college students in Douglas County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Douglas County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Douglas for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Douglas County?

89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Douglas County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Douglas County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Douglas County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Douglas County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.