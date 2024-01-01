Anne Arundel County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 49% of Anne Arundel County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 91% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Anne Arundel County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 14,758 men and 14,436 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,249 men 14,645 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Anne Arundel County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Anne Arundel County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Anne Arundel County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Anne Arundel County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Anne Arundel County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Anne Arundel County residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

513 scholarships worth $1,719,325.00 are available for college students in Anne Arundel County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Anne Arundel County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Anne Arundel for more options.

513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 are available for high school seniors in Anne Arundel County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Anne Arundel County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Anne Arundel County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Anne Arundel County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.