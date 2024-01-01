Sign Up
2024 Anne Arundel County Scholarships

Anne Arundel County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 49% of Anne Arundel County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 91% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Anne Arundel County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 14,758 men and 14,436 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,249 men 14,645 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Anne Arundel County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Anne Arundel County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Anne Arundel County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Anne Arundel County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Anne Arundel County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Anne Arundel County residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Anne Arundel County?

513 scholarships worth $1,719,325.00 are available for college students in Anne Arundel County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Anne Arundel County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Anne Arundel for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Anne Arundel County?

513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 are available for high school seniors in Anne Arundel County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Anne Arundel County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Anne Arundel County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Anne Arundel County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Scholarship
Sponsor:
Prince Hall Grand Lodge
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
William A. Fischer Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
ASPRS, The Imaging and Geospatial Information Society
Applicant must be a current or prospective graduate student members of ASPRS. Recipient must use award to pursue graduate studies in new and innovative uses of remote sensing data/techniques that relate to the natural, cultural, or agricultural resources of the earth.
Deadline:
November 15
$2,000.00
Joseph F. Dracup Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Congress on Surveying and Mapping (ACSM)
Applicant must be a member of ACSM and be committed to a career in geodetic surveying.
Deadline:
December 1
$2,000.00
Berntsen International Scholarship in Surveying
Sponsor:
American Congress on Surveying and Mapping (ACSM)
Applicant must be enrolled in a four-year degree program and be a member of ACSM.
Deadline:
December 1
$1,500.00
NSPS Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Congress on Surveying and Mapping (ACSM)
Applicant must be a member of ACSM and an outstanding student enrolled in a four-year degree program and submit six copies of application, proof of membership in ACSM, a brief statement describing educational objectives, future plans of study or research, professional activities, and financial need, at least three letters of recommendation,...
Deadline:
December 1
$1,000.00
United States Naval Academy Class of 1963 Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
United States Naval Academy Class of 1963 Foundation
Applicant must be the wife, son, or daughter of a deceased member of the U.S. Naval Academy class of 1963.
Deadline:
None
$15,000.00
Berntsen International Scholarship in Surveying Technology
Sponsor:
American Congress on Surveying and Mapping (ACSM)
Applicant must be enrolled in a two-year program and be a member of ACSM.
Deadline:
December 1
$500.00
http://pgms.org/about-us-2/education/pgms-scholarship
Sponsor:
Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS)
Applicant must submit a typed resume and cover letter, two letters of recommendation, and high school or college transcripts along with the completed application.
Deadline:
January 1
$1,500.00
AFPE Gateway to Research Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE)
Applicant must be enrolled in the last three years of a B.S. or Pharm.D. program at an accredited college of pharmacy or a baccalaureate degree program in a related field of scientific study at any college and have a demonstrated interest in, and potential for, a career in any of the...
Deadline:
February 22
-
Phi Lambda Sigma - AFPE First Year Graduate School Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE)
Applicant must be in the final year of a Pharmacy B.S. or Pharm.D. program, be a member of either Rho Chi or Phi Lamdba Sigma, and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Porter Physiology Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Physiological Society
Applicant must be an underrepresented minority APS member who is pursuing full-time studies toward a Ph.D. in the physiological sciences. Applicant must be a United States citizen or permanent resident of the United States or its territories.
Deadline:
January 15
$28,300.00
Order of the Alhambra Scholarship
Sponsor:
Order of the Alhambra
Deadline:
January 1, July 1
$400.00
Hodson Trust Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johns Hopkins University
Selection is based upon superior academic achievement in a challenging program, the highest test scores, and leadership in school and/or community, state, regional, or national activities.
Deadline:
January 1, November 15 (early decision)
$25,500.00
