Harford County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 18% of Harford County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 45% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Harford County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 7,675 men and 7,244 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,100 men 6,721 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Harford County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Harford County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Harford County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Harford County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Harford County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Harford County residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

513 scholarships worth $1,719,325.00 are available for college students in Harford County.

513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 are available for high school seniors in Harford County.

Do I need to be a resident of Harford County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Harford County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Harford County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.