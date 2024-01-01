Anoka County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 14% of Anoka County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 65% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Anoka County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 10,921 men and 10,376 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,696 men 8,252 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Anoka County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Anoka County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Anoka County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Anoka County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Anoka County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Anoka County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Anoka County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Anoka County?

Do I need to be a resident of Anoka County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Anoka County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Anoka County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.