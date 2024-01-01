Jasper County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 43% of Jasper County residents in Missouri over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 25% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Jasper County residents in Missouri will continue to need help paying for college. 3,181 men and 3,262 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,254 men 3,026 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Jasper County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Jasper County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Jasper County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Jasper County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Jasper County residents?

There are 522 scholarships totaling $1,709,920.00 available to Jasper County residents. You can easily browse through all 522 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Jasper County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Jasper County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Jasper County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.