Omaha residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Omaha residents is $53,789.00, and 23.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Omaha, NE more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

35.6% of Omaha residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.5% have a high school degree but no more and 11.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.3% have at least some college education, 23.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Omaha residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.6% of people living in Omaha, NE are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Omaha.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Omaha, NE residents?

There are 135 scholarships totaling $334,750.00 available to Omaha residents.

Are these scholarships available for Omaha high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Omaha can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Omaha?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Omaha can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.