Sunrise Manor residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Sunrise Manor residents is $41,249.00, and 12.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Sunrise Manor, NV more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

11.2% of Sunrise Manor residents have a college degree or higher, while 33.3% have a high school degree but no more and 27.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.9% have at least some college education, 8.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Sunrise Manor residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.5% of people living in Sunrise Manor, NV are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Sunrise Manor.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sunrise Manor, NV residents?

There are 58 scholarships totaling $221,800.00 available to Sunrise Manor residents.

Are these scholarships available for Sunrise Manor high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Sunrise Manor can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Sunrise Manor?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Sunrise Manor can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.