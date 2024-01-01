Woodbridge residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Woodbridge residents is $83,266.00, and 39.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Woodbridge, NJ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

35.1% of Woodbridge residents have a college degree or higher, while 34.1% have a high school degree but no more and 8.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.2% have at least some college education, 22.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Woodbridge residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.8% of people living in Woodbridge, NJ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Woodbridge.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Woodbridge, NJ residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Woodbridge residents.

Are these scholarships available for Woodbridge high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Woodbridge can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Woodbridge?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Woodbridge can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.