Brookhaven residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Brookhaven residents is $89,594.00, and 44.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Brookhaven, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.3% of Brookhaven residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.9% have a high school degree but no more and 8.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.1% have at least some college education, 17.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Brookhaven residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.0% of people living in Brookhaven, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Brookhaven.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Brookhaven, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Brookhaven residents.

Are these scholarships available for Brookhaven high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Brookhaven can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Brookhaven?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Brookhaven can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.