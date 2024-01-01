Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Knox County Scholarships

Knox County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 32% of Knox County residents in Tennessee over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 75% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Knox County residents in Tennessee will continue to need help paying for college. 10,788 men and 9,423 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 16,550 men 17,922 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Knox County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Knox County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Knox County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Knox County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Knox County residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Knox County residents. You can easily browse through all 364 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Knox County?

364 scholarships worth $1,555,302.00 are available for college students in Knox County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Knox County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Knox for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Knox County?

364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 are available for high school seniors in Knox County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Knox County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Knox County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Knox County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Knox Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Knox
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Knox
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Knox
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Knox
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Rhodes Award
Sponsor:
Rhodes College
Selection is based upon merit.
Deadline:
January 15
$10,000.00
Ned McWherter Scholars
Sponsor:
Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation
Applicant must be a United States citizen who is a Tennessee resident entering as a freshman student at an eligible Tennessee post-secondary institution as a full-time student. Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 29 (combined SAT Reasoning score of 1280) on a national test date with a minimum...
Deadline:
February 15
$6,000.00
Dean's Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Memphis
Applicant must have a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1130 (composite ACT score of 25) and minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Memphis
Applicant must be a transfer student who has earned a two-year degree from a community college and can present a copy of their Phi Theta Kappa membership card or certificate along with scholarship application.
Deadline:
June 1
$1,000.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Memphis
Applicant must be a transfer student from another four-year institution within the first two years of their high school graduation. Minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1130 (composite ACT score of 25) and minimum 3.0 transfer college GPA required.
Deadline:
June 1
$3,000.00
Valedictorian Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Memphis
Applicant must be a resident of one of the following counties: Desoto, Marshall, Tate, or Tunica, MS, or Crittenden, AR. Applicant must be the valedictorian of their secondary school class and meet the admission requirements of the school.
Deadline:
February 1
$4,500.00
Community College Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Memphis
Applicant must be a transfer student who is graduating from a Tennessee community college with a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA.
Deadline:
March 1
$6,500.00
Robert Hardin Scholarship
Sponsor:
East Tennessee State University
Applicant must be a graduating senior with the highest GPA from a high school in Carter, Elizabethton, Hampton, or Unicoi County, Tenn.
Deadline:
April 1 (priority date)
$2,000.00
Roy T. Campbell Scholarship
Sponsor:
East Tennessee State University
Applicant must be a resident of Cocke County, Tenn. Financial need is considered and a minimum 2.5 overall GPA is required.
Deadline:
April 1 (priority date)
$1,000.00
William G. Stokely Scholarship
Sponsor:
East Tennessee State University
Applicant must be a resident of Cocke County, Tenn., demonstrate financial need, and have a strong academic record.
Deadline:
April 1 (priority date)
$1,000.00
Street Family Scholarship
Sponsor:
East Tennessee State University
Applicant must be a resident of one of the southwest Virginia counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, or Wise. Financial need and academic ability are also considered.
Deadline:
April 1 (priority date)
$1,000.00
Alumni National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Applicant must be a National Merit finalist who selects U of Tennessee, Knoxville as first-choice school.
Deadline:
January 15
$2,000.00
Alumni Achievement Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 23. Financial need may be considered.
Deadline:
January 15
$1,500.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved