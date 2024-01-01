Rutherford County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Rutherford County residents in Tennessee over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 48% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Rutherford County residents in Tennessee will continue to need help paying for college. 6,429 men and 6,170 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,973 men 9,842 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Rutherford County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Rutherford County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Rutherford County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Rutherford County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rutherford County residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Rutherford County residents. You can easily browse through all 364 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Rutherford County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Rutherford County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Rutherford County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.