Shelby County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 58% of Shelby County residents in Tennessee over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Shelby County residents in Tennessee will continue to need help paying for college. 28,745 men and 28,696 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 18,538 men 27,462 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Shelby County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Shelby County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Shelby County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Shelby County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Shelby County residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Shelby County residents. You can easily browse through all 364 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Shelby County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Shelby County?

Do I need to be a resident of Shelby County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Shelby County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Shelby County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.