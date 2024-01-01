Sign Up
2024 Utah County Scholarships

Utah County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Utah County residents in Utah over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 42% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Utah County residents in Utah will continue to need help paying for college. 16,940 men and 16,383 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 36,308 men 35,687 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Utah County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Utah County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Utah County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Utah County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Utah County residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Utah County residents. You can easily browse through all 87 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Utah County?

87 scholarships worth $157,050.00 are available for college students in Utah County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Utah County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Utah for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Utah County?

87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 are available for high school seniors in Utah County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Utah County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Utah County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Utah County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Honors at Entrance Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a senior at an accredited Utah high school, public or private, who will be entering as a freshman.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Leadership Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a Utah resident, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate outstanding leadership through activities and achievements. Transfer applicant must have an associate's degree or at least 90 hours from a Utah two-year college.
Deadline:
February 1 (entering freshman), April 1 (transfer)
-
Non-Resident Academic Full Tuition Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a nonresident of Utah. Selection is based upon GPA, test scores, leadership, activities, and accomplishments.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Non-Resident Academic Partial Tuition Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a high school senior who will be an entering freshman and who is not a resident of Utah. Selection is based upon scholastic record.
Deadline:
February 1
-
NFSPS Scholarship Awards
Sponsor:
National Federation of State Poetry Societies (NFSPS)
Applicant must submit an original unpublished work. For more detailed information for specific scholarships, visit the sponsor's website.
Deadline:
March 1
$500.00
Leveraging Educational Assistance Partnership (LEAP)
Sponsor:
Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority/Utah System of Higher Education
Applicant must be attending a public or private non-profit institution or post-secondary vocational school in Utah which has a participating agreement with the organization. Selection is based upon financial need. FAFSA is required.
Deadline:
None
$2,500.00
Young Artist International Competition
Sponsor:
Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation
Applicant must be a pianist between the ages of 11 and 18.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Transfer Student Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a resident of Utah who is a transfer student with a minimum cumulative 3.8 GPA who has completed a Utah two-year college program or its equivalent. Applicants who are residents of Utah and who have completed a two-year program in a non-Utah school will be considered for scholarships...
Deadline:
April 1
-
Merit Scholarship with Presidential Honors
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must qualify for both the Merit Scholarship and the President's scholarship.
Deadline:
None
$1,250.00
Non-Resident Transfer Student Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a transfer student with a minimum 3.8 GPA who is not a resident of Utah. Applicant must have completed a two0year college associate degree program or its equivalent in a state contiguous to Utah.
Deadline:
April 1
-
Emeritus Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a former University student who has been away from school for an extended period of time due to circumstances that did not allow completion of a degree. Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, a demonstrated desire to earn a university degree, and have need for financial assistance...
Deadline:
February 28
-
Alumni Association Non-Resident Scholarship for Incoming Freshmen
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a current high school senior who is not a resident of Utah, but who's parent or grandparent is an University of Utah graduate. Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and have been actively involved in service to their high school and/or community. Official transcript, a one-page...
Deadline:
February 28
$5,800.00
Top Ten Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a high school senior who is a resident of Utah and graduating in the top ten percent of their class.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
