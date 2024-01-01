Utah County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Utah County residents in Utah over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 42% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Utah County residents in Utah will continue to need help paying for college. 16,940 men and 16,383 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 36,308 men 35,687 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Utah County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Utah County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Utah County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Utah County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Utah County residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Utah County residents. You can easily browse through all 87 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Utah County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Utah County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Utah County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.