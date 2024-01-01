Chittenden County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Chittenden County residents in Vermont over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Chittenden County residents in Vermont will continue to need help paying for college. 3,986 men and 4,158 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,200 men 8,908 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Chittenden County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Chittenden County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Chittenden County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Chittenden County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Chittenden County residents?

There are 159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 available to Chittenden County residents. You can easily browse through all 159 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Chittenden County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Chittenden County?

Do I need to be a resident of Chittenden County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Chittenden County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Chittenden County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.