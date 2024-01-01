Sign Up
2024 Chittenden County Scholarships

Chittenden County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Chittenden County residents in Vermont over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Chittenden County residents in Vermont will continue to need help paying for college. 3,986 men and 4,158 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,200 men 8,908 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Chittenden County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Chittenden County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Chittenden County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Chittenden County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Chittenden County residents?

There are 159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 available to Chittenden County residents. You can easily browse through all 159 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Chittenden County?

159 scholarships worth $488,110.00 are available for college students in Chittenden County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Chittenden County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Chittenden for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Chittenden County?

159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 are available for high school seniors in Chittenden County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Chittenden County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Chittenden County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Chittenden County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Heritage Scholarship
Sponsor:
Brigham Young University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student.
Deadline:
February 1
$4,560.00
Southern Vermont College Opportunity Grant
Sponsor:
Southern Vermont College
Deadline:
May 1 (priority)
$9,600.00
Robert and Margaret Churchill Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Vermont Technical College
Applicant must be enrolled in the Dairy Farm Management or Agribusiness Program and must plan to return to the family farm after graduation.
Deadline:
March 15
-
Stanley G. Judd Loan
Sponsor:
Vermont Technical College
Selection is based upon academic achievement and financial need.
Deadline:
None
$750.00
Spanish Scholarship
Sponsor:
Castleton State College
Deadline:
March 1 (Priority)
$1,000.00
Vermont First Scholarship
Sponsor:
Champlain College
Applicant must qualify for admission to Champlain College, plan to enroll as a full-time, undergraduate student, and be eligible for the Pell Grant Program. Applicant must be a first generation college student.
Deadline:
None
-
Music Scholarship
Sponsor:
Castleton State College
Deadline:
March 1 (Priority)
$1,000.00
Single Parents Scholarship
Sponsor:
Champlain College
Applicant must be a single parent enrolled full-time who participates in the Champlain College Single Parents Program.
Deadline:
None
-
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and transfer at least 12 credits.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Bounder Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must llive west of the Mississippi River or in the Deep South.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Student Conservation Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must be an alumni of the Student Conservation Association.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA or score in the top 20th percentile on the GED, and must have pursued an activity in an environmental field. Selection is based upon essay submission.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern Vermont College
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
