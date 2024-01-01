Kenosha County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 71% of Kenosha County residents in Wisconsin over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 35% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kenosha County residents in Wisconsin will continue to need help paying for college. 5,300 men and 4,886 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,452 men 6,015 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kenosha County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kenosha County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kenosha County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kenosha County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kenosha County residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Kenosha County residents. You can easily browse through all 260 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kenosha County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kenosha County?

Do I need to be a resident of Kenosha County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kenosha County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kenosha County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.