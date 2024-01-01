Will you get into Alma College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Alma College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Alma College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Alma College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Alma College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Alma College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1174.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Alma College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Alma College is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Alma College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.