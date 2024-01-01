Will you get into Arcadia University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Beaver College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Beaver College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Beaver College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Beaver College.

School Average Average SAT 1098.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for Beaver College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Beaver College is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Beaver College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.