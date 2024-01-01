Will you get into Arcadia University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Beaver College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Beaver College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Beaver College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Beaver College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Arcadia University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1098.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.68
Is your high school GPA good enough for Beaver College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Beaver College is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Beaver College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Beaver College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University
Will I get into Beaver College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University
Will I get into Beaver College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University
Will I get into Beaver College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University
Will I get into Beaver College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University
Will I get into Beaver College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University
Will I get into Beaver College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University
Will I get into Beaver College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Arcadia University