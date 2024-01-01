Will you get into SUNY College at Potsdam ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY-Potsdam.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY-Potsdam’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY-Potsdam Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY-Potsdam.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College at Potsdam admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY-Potsdam?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY-Potsdam is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SUNY-Potsdam is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.