To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bellarmine University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bellarmine University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bellarmine University.

School Average Average SAT 1097.5 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bellarmine University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bellarmine University is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Bellarmine University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.