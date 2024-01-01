Will you get into Bennett College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bennett.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bennett’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Bennett Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bennett.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for Bennett?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bennett is 2.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bennett is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Bennett with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bennett College
Will I get into Bennett with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bennett College
Will I get into Bennett with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bennett College
Will I get into Bennett with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Bennett College
Will I get into Bennett with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Bennett College
Will I get into Bennett with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Bennett College
Will I get into Bennett with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Bennett College
Will I get into Bennett with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Bennett College