Millersville University (MU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Millersville University (MU).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1000.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.34
Is your high school GPA good enough for Millersville University (MU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Millersville University (MU) is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Millersville University (MU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)
-
Will I get into Millersville University (MU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Millersville University (MU)