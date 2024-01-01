Will you get into Millersville University (MU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Millersville University (MU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Millersville University (MU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Millersville University (MU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Millersville University (MU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Millersville University (MU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1000.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Millersville University (MU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Millersville University (MU) is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Millersville University (MU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.