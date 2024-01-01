Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Will you enjoy Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania as a transfer student?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania . We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania CampusReel At Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , 19.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, click here

Can you transfer into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ? Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania received 1069 transfer applicants. The school accepted 858 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is 80.26%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania . You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 858 accepted transfer students, 482 students enrolled - that means the yield was 56.18%. Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania accepts 81 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Watch Now

What are the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania transfer GPA requirements? Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has noted the additional policies: Applicants with less than 12 college credits will be evaluated freshman admissions. 2.5 GPA recommended for most majors; 3.0 GPA required for education programs..

Will you enjoy transferring to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania . Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bloomsburg... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania website for more info.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania accepts 80.26% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 540 490 SAT Reading 430 530 480 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1070 970 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 - 17 ACT Reading 17 22 19 2018 Total ACT Score 34 22 28 Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s average SAT score is 970. To be a competitive applicant for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College