To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bluefield College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bluefield College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bluefield College.

School Average Average SAT 919.5 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.05

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bluefield College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bluefield College is 3.05 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bluefield College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.