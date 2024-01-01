Will you get into Bryn Athyn College of the New Church?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bryn Athyn College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bryn Athyn College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bryn Athyn College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bryn Athyn College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bryn Athyn College of the New Church admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 945.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bryn Athyn College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bryn Athyn College is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Bryn Athyn College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.