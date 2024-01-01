Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bryn Athyn College of the New Church

Will you enjoy Bryn Athyn College of the New Church as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for Bryn Athyn College of the New Church

This is the complete guide for transferring to Bryn Athyn College.

Can you transfer into Bryn Athyn College of the New Church Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Bryn Athyn College? Bryn Athyn College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Bryn Athyn College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Bryn Athyn College requires a minimum of 31 credits.

What are Bryn Athyn College of the New Church’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Bryn Athyn College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Bryn Athyn College of the New Church’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Bryn Athyn College received 42 transfer applicants. The school accepted 18 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Bryn Athyn College is 42.86%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Bryn Athyn College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Bryn Athyn College of the New Church transfer GPA requirements? Bryn Athyn College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Bryn Athyn College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.98.

Additional Transfer Info for Bryn Athyn College Bryn Athyn College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Bryn Athyn College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Bryn Athyn... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Bryn Athyn College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bryn Athyn College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Bryn Athyn College website for more info.

Bryn Athyn College accepts 42.86% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Bryn Athyn College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Bryn Athyn College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 395 550 472 SAT Reading 390 555 472 2018 Total SAT Score 785 1105 945 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 41 55 48 Bryn Athyn College of the New Church’s average SAT score is 945. To be a competitive applicant for Bryn Athyn College of the New Church your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

