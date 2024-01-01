Will you get into Butler University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Butler University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Butler University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Butler University.

School Average Average SAT 1150.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for Butler University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Butler University is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Butler University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.