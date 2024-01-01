Will you get into California Baptist University (CBU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CBU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CBU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CBU.

For a more detailed breakdown of California Baptist University (CBU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for CBU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CBU is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and CBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.