Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into California Baptist University (CBU)

Will you enjoy California Baptist University (CBU) as a transfer student?

California Baptist University (CBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to CBU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to CBU.

California Baptist University (CBU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the CBU CampusReel At CBU, 45.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California Baptist University (CBU), click here

Can you transfer into California Baptist University (CBU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for CBU? CBU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, CBU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. CBU requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are California Baptist University (CBU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down CBU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California Baptist University (CBU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, CBU received 2349 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1612 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for CBU is 68.62%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into CBU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

California Baptist University (CBU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1612 accepted transfer students, 1004 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.28%. CBU accepts 69 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of California Baptist University (CBU) Watch Now

What are the California Baptist University (CBU) transfer GPA requirements? CBU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, CBU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for CBU CBU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to CBU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to CBU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Riverside... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at CBU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to CBU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into CBU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the CBU website for more info.

CBU accepts 68.62% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into CBU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.59 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.73. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of CBU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 550 485 SAT Reading 430 550 490 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1100 975 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 25 21 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 35 49 42 California Baptist University (CBU)’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for California Baptist University (CBU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

California Baptist University (CBU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College