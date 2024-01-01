Will you get into California College of the Arts?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into California College of the Arts.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for California College of the Arts’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
California College of the Arts Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into California College of the Arts.
For a more detailed breakdown of California College of the Arts admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.29
Is your high school GPA good enough for California College of the Arts?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at California College of the Arts is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. California College of the Arts is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts
-
Will I get into California College of the Arts with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at California College of the Arts