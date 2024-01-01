Will you get accepted?

California Lutheran University (CLU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Cal Lutheran. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Cal Lutheran.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Cal Lutheran CampusReel At Cal Lutheran, 27.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California Lutheran University (CLU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Cal Lutheran? Cal Lutheran requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Cal Lutheran also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Cal Lutheran requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are California Lutheran University (CLU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Cal Lutheran transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California Lutheran University (CLU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Cal Lutheran received 609 transfer applicants. The school accepted 457 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Cal Lutheran is 75.04%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Cal Lutheran. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the California Lutheran University (CLU) transfer GPA requirements? Cal Lutheran requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Cal Lutheran requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for Cal Lutheran Cal Lutheran has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Cal Lutheran? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Cal Lutheran. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Thousand Oaks... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Cal Lutheran is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Cal Lutheran then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cal Lutheran Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Cal Lutheran website for more info.

Cal Lutheran accepts 75.04% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Cal Lutheran, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cal Lutheran students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 610 555 SAT Reading 493 590 541 2018 Total SAT Score 993 1200 1096 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 22 28 25 2018 Total ACT Score 42 54 48 California Lutheran University (CLU)’s average SAT score is 1096. To be a competitive applicant for California Lutheran University (CLU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

