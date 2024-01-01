Will you get into Campbellsville University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Campbellsville University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Campbellsville University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Campbellsville University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Campbellsville University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Campbellsville University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for Campbellsville University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Campbellsville University is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Campbellsville University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.