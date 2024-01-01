Will you get into Centre College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Centre.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Centre’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Centre Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Centre.

For a more detailed breakdown of Centre College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1255.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Centre?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Centre is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Centre is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.