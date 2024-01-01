Will you get into Chestnut Hill College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CHC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CHC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CHC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CHC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Chestnut Hill College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 965.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.08

Is your high school GPA good enough for CHC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CHC is 3.08 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. CHC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.