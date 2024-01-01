Will you get into Chestnut Hill College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CHC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CHC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
CHC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into CHC.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|965.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.08
Is your high school GPA good enough for CHC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at CHC is 3.08 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. CHC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into CHC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College
Will I get into CHC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College
Will I get into CHC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College
Will I get into CHC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 89% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College
Will I get into CHC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College
Will I get into CHC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College
Will I get into CHC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College
Will I get into CHC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Chestnut Hill College