Chestnut Hill College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At CHC, 36.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Chestnut Hill College, click here
Can you transfer into Chestnut Hill College
What are the transfer requirements for CHC?
CHC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Recommended of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Recommended of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Recommended of Some
In addition to the above requirements, CHC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
CHC requires a minimum of 45 credits.
What are Chestnut Hill College’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down CHC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Chestnut Hill College transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to CHC on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Chestnut Hill College’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, CHC received 193 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 187 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for CHC is 96.89%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into CHC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 187 accepted transfer students, 81 students enrolled - that means the yield was 43.32%.
CHC accepts 97 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Chestnut Hill College transfer GPA requirements?
CHC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, CHC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for CHC
CHC has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with area community colleges..
Will you enjoy transferring to CHC?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to CHC.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Philadelphia...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at CHC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into CHC
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
CHC website
for more info.
CHC accepts 96.89% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into CHC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.08 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.2. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of CHC students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|430
|530
|480
|SAT Reading
|420
|540
|480
|2018 Total SAT Score
|850
|1070
|960
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|24
|20
|ACT Reading
|15
|23
|19
|2018 Total ACT Score
|32
|47
|39
Chestnut Hill College’s average SAT score is 960. To be a competitive applicant for Chestnut Hill College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring