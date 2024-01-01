Will you get accepted?

Chestnut Hill College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Chestnut Hill College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At CHC, 36.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Chestnut Hill College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for CHC? CHC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, CHC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. CHC requires a minimum of 45 credits.

What are Chestnut Hill College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down CHC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Chestnut Hill College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, CHC received 193 transfer applicants. The school accepted 187 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for CHC is 96.89%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into CHC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Chestnut Hill College transfer GPA requirements? CHC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, CHC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for CHC CHC has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with area community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to CHC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to CHC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Philadelphia... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at CHC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into CHC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the CHC website for more info.

CHC accepts 96.89% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into CHC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.08 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.2. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of CHC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 530 480 SAT Reading 420 540 480 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1070 960 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 15 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 32 47 39 Chestnut Hill College’s average SAT score is 960. To be a competitive applicant for Chestnut Hill College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

