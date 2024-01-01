Will you get into Christopher Newport University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CNU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CNU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CNU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Christopher Newport University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1160.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.81

Is your high school GPA good enough for CNU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CNU is 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and CNU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.