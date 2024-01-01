Will you get into Cogswell College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cogswell College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cogswell College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cogswell College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cogswell College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Cogswell College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.08

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cogswell College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cogswell College is 3.08 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Cogswell College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.