Will you get into Columbia College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Columbia College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Columbia College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Columbia College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Columbia College.
Columbia College admissions requirements
|School Average
|Average SAT
|955.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for Columbia College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Columbia College is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Columbia College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Columbia College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College
Will I get into Columbia College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College
Will I get into Columbia College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College
Will I get into Columbia College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College
Will I get into Columbia College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College
Will I get into Columbia College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College
Will I get into Columbia College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College
Will I get into Columbia College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Columbia College