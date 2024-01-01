Will you get into Columbia College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Columbia College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Columbia College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Columbia College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Columbia College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Columbia College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for Columbia College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Columbia College is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Columbia College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.