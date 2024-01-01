Will you get into Cornish College of the Arts?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cornish College of the Arts.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cornish College of the Arts’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cornish College of the Arts Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cornish College of the Arts.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cornish College of the Arts?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cornish College of the Arts is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Cornish College of the Arts is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.