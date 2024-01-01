Will you get into Covenant College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Covenant College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Covenant College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Covenant College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Covenant College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Covenant College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1170.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.65
Is your high school GPA good enough for Covenant College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Covenant College is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Covenant College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College
-
Will I get into Covenant College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Covenant College