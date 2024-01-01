Will you get into Covenant College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Covenant College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Covenant College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Covenant College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Covenant College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Covenant College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1170.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for Covenant College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Covenant College is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Covenant College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.