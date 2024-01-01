Will you get accepted?

Covenant College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Covenant College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Covenant College.

Covenant College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Covenant College, 12.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Covenant College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Covenant College? Covenant College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Covenant College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Covenant College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Covenant College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Covenant College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline March 15th Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Covenant College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Covenant College received 58 transfer applicants. The school accepted 58 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Covenant College is 100.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Covenant College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Covenant College transfer GPA requirements? Covenant College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Covenant College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Covenant College Covenant College has noted the additional policies: Students on academic probation at other institutions may be considered for admission on an individual basis..

Will you enjoy transferring to Covenant College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Covenant College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Lookout Mountain... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Covenant College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Covenant College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Covenant College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Covenant College website for more info.

Covenant College accepts 100.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Covenant College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.65 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.8. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Covenant College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 630 570 SAT Reading 540 670 605 2018 Total SAT Score 1050 1300 1175 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 27 24 ACT Reading 23 32 27 2018 Total ACT Score 45 59 52 Covenant College’s average SAT score is 1175. To be a competitive applicant for Covenant College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

