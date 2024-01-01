Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into CUNY Hunter College

Will you enjoy CUNY Hunter College as a transfer student?

CUNY Hunter College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Hunter. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Hunter.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Hunter CampusReel At Hunter, 11.01% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for CUNY Hunter College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Hunter? Hunter requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Hunter also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Hunter requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are CUNY Hunter College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Hunter transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is CUNY Hunter College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Hunter received 10658 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3168 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Hunter is 29.72%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Hunter. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the CUNY Hunter College transfer GPA requirements? Hunter requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Hunter requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.07.

Additional Transfer Info for Hunter Hunter has noted the additional policies: Some upper-division programs have additional requirements..

Will you enjoy transferring to Hunter? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Hunter. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Hunter is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Hunter then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Hunter Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Hunter website for more info.

Hunter accepts 29.72% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Hunter, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.43 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.57. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Hunter students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 640 590 SAT Reading 520 620 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1260 1160 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 CUNY Hunter College’s average SAT score is 1160. To be a competitive applicant for CUNY Hunter College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

