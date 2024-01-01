Will you get into CUNY Queens College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Queens.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Queens’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Queens Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Queens.

For a more detailed breakdown of CUNY Queens College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Queens?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Queens is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Queens is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.