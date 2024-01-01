Will you get into CUNY Queens College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Queens.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Queens’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Queens Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Queens.
For a more detailed breakdown of CUNY Queens College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1110.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Queens?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Queens is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Queens is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Queens with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College
-
Will I get into Queens with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College
-
Will I get into Queens with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College
-
Will I get into Queens with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Queens College