Will you get into Delaware Valley University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Delaware Valley University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Delaware Valley University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Delaware Valley University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Delaware Valley University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Delaware Valley University admissions requirements
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.32
Is your high school GPA good enough for Delaware Valley University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Delaware Valley University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Delaware Valley University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University
Will I get into Delaware Valley University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Delaware Valley University