Will you get into Delaware Valley University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Delaware Valley University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Delaware Valley University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Delaware Valley University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Delaware Valley University.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for Delaware Valley University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Delaware Valley University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Delaware Valley University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.