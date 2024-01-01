Will you get into Michigan State University (MSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MSU.

School Average Average SAT 1120.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for MSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MSU is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and MSU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.