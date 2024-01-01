Will you get into Central Michigan University (CMU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Central Michigan University (CMU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Central Michigan University (CMU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Central Michigan University (CMU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Central Michigan University (CMU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Central Michigan University (CMU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for Central Michigan University (CMU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Central Michigan University (CMU) is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Central Michigan University (CMU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.