Will you get into DeSales University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into DeSales University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DeSales University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
DeSales University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into DeSales University.
For a more detailed breakdown of DeSales University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1035.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for DeSales University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at DeSales University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
DeSales University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University
-
Will I get into DeSales University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at DeSales University