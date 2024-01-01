Will you get into DeSales University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into DeSales University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DeSales University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

DeSales University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into DeSales University.

For a more detailed breakdown of DeSales University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for DeSales University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at DeSales University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

DeSales University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.