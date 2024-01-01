Will you get into Dominican University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Dominican’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Dominican Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Dominican.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for Dominican?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Dominican is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Dominican is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.