Will you get into Duquesne University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Duquesne University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Duquesne University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Duquesne University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Duquesne University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Duquesne University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1125.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.76

Is your high school GPA good enough for Duquesne University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Duquesne University is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Duquesne University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.