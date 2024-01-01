Will you get into Duquesne University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Duquesne University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Duquesne University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Duquesne University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Duquesne University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Duquesne University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1125.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.76
Is your high school GPA good enough for Duquesne University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Duquesne University is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Duquesne University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University
-
Will I get into Duquesne University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Duquesne University