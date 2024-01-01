Will you get into Eastern Kentucky University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Eastern.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Eastern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Eastern Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Eastern.

For a more detailed breakdown of Eastern Kentucky University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 980.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Eastern?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Eastern is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Eastern is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.