Will you get into Eckerd College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Eckerd College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Eckerd College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Eckerd College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Eckerd College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Eckerd College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1105.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Eckerd College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Eckerd College is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Eckerd College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.